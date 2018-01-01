Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
News and Trends
How Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead as BJP's Frontman for Minorities
With Najma Heptullah's exit, Naqvi becomes the only Muslim with a complete portfolio in the Cabinet
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.