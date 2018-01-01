music business

This Franchisee Found a Business That Rocked His World
Franchise Players

When Ken Hall of Tennessee found School of Rock, he says he found the courage to leave his corporate gig and finally listen to the music.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
The Unorthodox Method a Young Composer Used to Meet a Record Executive
Initiative

Max Yoder | 4 min read
