Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The best hobbies are ones with the opportunity to grow into careers, and entrepreneurs know a little something about chasing dreams. So, if you're a music lover who wants to try your hand at music production to delve into the highly lucrative music industry (which in the U.S. alone garnered $15.9 billion in revenue), now's a great time to explore your passion because lifetime access to the Noiselab Music Production Hub is now only $59.99 (reg. $360).

Noiselab is an online community built by and for Ableton producers and electronic musicians. The platform offers high-quality Ableton tutorials to master the craft, as well as sample packs, loops, and an extensive sound library to help you build your own unique sound.

If you're a beginner, Noiselab offers more than 500 Ableton lessons and resources to build your production skills. You'll learn from Ableton Live Certified Trainers like Paul Laski, Thavius Beck, Mark Burnett, and STINT — professional musicians with extensive experience with Ableton and the music industry. You'll also learn various production workflow tips and techniques, discover how to apply effects based on sound arrangement, work automation into your mix, and even master the fundamentals of music theory.

With unlimited access, you can always work at your own pace on any device and get all of the monthly updates to stay on top of the latest music trends and content. Learning from Noiselab may empower you to gain the skills necessary to join one of the leading record labels like Jay-Z's Roc Nation, or perhaps one day, start your own.

It's no surprise that one verified buyer wrote about Noiselab: "Overall, I think this might be the best site I've ever encountered for learning about Ableton. Thavius is an awesome instructor. I'm really looking forward to seeing what else you guys come up with for classes."

Take your interest in entrepreneurship and music production to new heights with Noiselab's lessons.

Grab a lifetime subscription to the Noiselab Music Production Hub for just $59.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.