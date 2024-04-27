These open-ear Bluetooth headphones sit on top of the ear, and are available for the best price online.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Plenty of business leaders and entrepreneurs rely on headphones to zone in with music and take calls throughout a given workday. At the same time, if you're totally inaccessible with noise-canceling over-ear headphones, that might not make your employees or colleagues feel like they can access you when they need to.

There's a different type of headphone technology that could be a good middle ground. For a limited time only, you can get these Mercato Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $39.95 (reg. $69) with code GET10.

This is the best price online for these headphones. They work by sitting on top of the ear, allowing the user to hear and interact with the outside world while also saving their inner ears from noise damage. Designed to provide pain-free listening and lasting comfort, the Mercato Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones have an ergonomic design that loops over the ear.

While an unusual and seemingly indirect design, the Mercatos promise to deliver premium sound with a deep base and a wide range. They're great for workouts and running outside, so you can stay attuned to the fast-changing environment around you. An IPX5 water-resistant build also makes these headphones ideal for the outdoor adventurer.

Great for wearing at the office and on business trips, the headphones have a lengthy battery life of six hours per full charge. And while they do allow you to access the outside world, they also have dual noise-canceling mics to keep your calls professional and clean.

