My Worst Moment

This Executive's Mother Passed Away Right Before Her Wedding. Here's How She Moved Forward -- and How the Tragedy Inspired a New Career Trajectory.

'From the tragedy, I learned that life is too short, fragile and unpredictable not to take risks and go after what you want and what makes you happy,' says Jess Liberi of eMoney.
Jess Liberi | 7 min read
When This Woman's Business Partner Passed Away, She Learned She Didn't Have to Carry on His Legacy Alone

Five years after her partner's passing, Ethel Rubinstein reflects on his absence, while channeling his optimism and creativity.
Ethel Rubinstein | 5 min read
How the Co-Founder Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment, and a Miscarriage

Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst co-founding By Chloe., a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
Samantha Wasser | 7 min read
This Entrepreneur Fought Her Neighbors for Her Right to Open Her First D.C. Restaurant and Won

It took this restaurant owner three times as long as expected to get her liquor license after a community battle with men who accused her of trying to open a brothel.
Rose Previte | 5 min read
How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger

When her assistant lost his life in a tragic car accident, New York artist Elizabeth Sutton had no blueprint on how to move forward.
Elizabeth Sutton | 7 min read
These Co-Founders Insisted on Being Co-CEOs Despite It Costing Them Funding

The co-CEOs of Harper Wilde, an intimate apparel company, share why they stuck to their unusual structure despite hearing they were making a huge mistake.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
After Losing 75 Percent of Her Business, This Entrepreneur Emptied Her Personal Savings to Turn Things Around

Sandy Rubinstein, CEO of DX, a digital marketing and advertising firm, emptied her personal savings to bankroll her company for 18 months and get back in the green.
Sandy Rubinstein | 4 min read
This Venezuelan Chef and Winner of 'Chopped' Sought Political Asylum to Pursue Her Entrepreneurial Dreams

She expresses her heritage through cooking in the U.S. and seeks to support other women immigrants who aspire to become business owners.
Adriana Urbina | 4 min read
Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.

Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Why This Fashion Company That Pays Its Workers Above-Average Wages Teaches Money Management

The co-founders of the socially conscious shoe seller Nisolo realized that increasing their producers' incomes was just the beginning of improving their lives.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
