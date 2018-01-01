My Worst Moment
How This Entrepreneur Bounced Back After Losing a Partnership, Laying Off Her Team and Dealing with $100 Million at Stake
Kate Stillwell, founder and CEO of Jumpstart, a natural disaster insurance startup, built her company back up after a devastating blow.
More From This Topic
This Executive's Mother Passed Away Right Before Her Wedding. Here's How She Moved Forward -- and How the Tragedy Inspired a New Career Trajectory.
'From the tragedy, I learned that life is too short, fragile and unpredictable not to take risks and go after what you want and what makes you happy,' says Jess Liberi of eMoney.
When This Woman's Business Partner Passed Away, She Learned She Didn't Have to Carry on His Legacy Alone
Five years after her partner's passing, Ethel Rubinstein reflects on his absence, while channeling his optimism and creativity.
How the Co-Founder Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment, and a Miscarriage
Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst co-founding By Chloe., a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
This Entrepreneur Fought Her Neighbors for Her Right to Open Her First D.C. Restaurant and Won
It took this restaurant owner three times as long as expected to get her liquor license after a community battle with men who accused her of trying to open a brothel.
How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger
When her assistant lost his life in a tragic car accident, New York artist Elizabeth Sutton had no blueprint on how to move forward.
These Co-Founders Insisted on Being Co-CEOs Despite It Costing Them Funding
The co-CEOs of Harper Wilde, an intimate apparel company, share why they stuck to their unusual structure despite hearing they were making a huge mistake.
After Losing 75 Percent of Her Business, This Entrepreneur Emptied Her Personal Savings to Turn Things Around
Sandy Rubinstein, CEO of DX, a digital marketing and advertising firm, emptied her personal savings to bankroll her company for 18 months and get back in the green.
This Venezuelan Chef and Winner of 'Chopped' Sought Political Asylum to Pursue Her Entrepreneurial Dreams
She expresses her heritage through cooking in the U.S. and seeks to support other women immigrants who aspire to become business owners.
Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.
Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Why This Fashion Company That Pays Its Workers Above-Average Wages Teaches Money Management
The co-founders of the socially conscious shoe seller Nisolo realized that increasing their producers' incomes was just the beginning of improving their lives.