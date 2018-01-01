The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is a non-profit, professional sports union that protects the best interests and welfare of all NFL players. NFL Players Inc. (NFLPI) is the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA and the only company that offers exclusive group licensing rights to more than 1,800 active NFL players. A trusted resource since 1994, NFLPI delivers access to the influence, power and personal stories of NFL players while helping players build business relationships off the field.