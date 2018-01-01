Israel Idonije

Israel Idonije

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of ATHLiTACOMiCS

This author is part of a series formed from a partnership between Entrepreneur and NFL Players Inc. Click here to see the other columns.

Israel Idonije, an 11-year NFL veteran, is the founder and CEO of Athlitacomics, one of the first companies to offer a high-level blend of comic content, merchandise and properties that showcase professional athletics and super-heroic mythology. Idonije's entertainment company develops creator-owned and custom, commissioned art and stories to appeal to both sports fans and comic enthusiasts.

More From Israel Idonije

5 Ways to Achieve Your Desired Win
Goal Setting

5 Ways to Achieve Your Desired Win

The people who know their strengths and have a plan for bolstering their weaknesses eventually reach whatever goals they value most.
5 min read
Your Business DNA
Branding

Your Business DNA

Your brand's ability to provide a distinct and consistent experience keeps them coming back.
3 min read
Accelerate Your Business Growth Through Partnering
Partnerships

Accelerate Your Business Growth Through Partnering

Well aligned companies can accomplish far more combined than either can hope for separately.
3 min read
The Strongest Connections Come From Telling Your Story
NFL Players Inc.

The Strongest Connections Come From Telling Your Story

Your brand has a story to tell and an audience of customers waiting to hear it.
4 min read
NFL Veteran-Turned-Entrepreneur Says Adaptability Is Key to a Winning Game Plan
Adaptability

NFL Veteran-Turned-Entrepreneur Says Adaptability Is Key to a Winning Game Plan

The average career of an NFL player lasts 3.3 years. Israel Idonije attributes his 11-year tenure to his ability to adapt.
4 min read
You Have the P.O.W.E.R. to Start a Business While Working Your Day Job
Startup Success Stories

You Have the P.O.W.E.R. to Start a Business While Working Your Day Job

Professional football is a grinding job but Israel Idonije started his business while still playing in the NFL.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.