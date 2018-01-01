Nicolas Cary

Blockchain.info CEO: We Pay Employees in Bitcoin. And Someday You Might, Too.
Bitcoin

We talked to the charismatic Blockchain.info CEO about Bitcoin's recent rocky press, its price ups and downs, and if we're headed for another bubble.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Why Bitcoin Is 'Like Email for Money'
Bitcoin

In this video, two of the industry's leading experts unravel the enigma that is Bitcoin. It's not as complicated as you think.
Kim Lachance Shandrow
