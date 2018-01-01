No B.S. Direct Marketing

The 3 Tasks You Should Do After Sending Out a Marketing Campaign
The 3 Tasks You Should Do After Sending Out a Marketing Campaign

Once you send out your marketing pieces, your job is just beginning. Find out which three things are 'must dos' if you want your direct marketing campaigns to succeed.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
Why Giving Clear Instructions Can Increase Your Marketing Response Rate
Why Giving Clear Instructions Can Increase Your Marketing Response Rate

Don't confuse your prospects and customers by sending direct marketing pieces that make them wonder what to do next. Instead, spell out their next steps clearly.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
How to Give Prospects a Reason to Respond 'Right Now!'
How to Give Prospects a Reason to Respond 'Right Now!'

Follow the second rule of direct marketing to inspire immediate responses from your target market.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
