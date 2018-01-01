nonbank lenders
Legal
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.