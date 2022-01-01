Signing out of account, Standby...
Ari Chazanas
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President of Lotus West Properties
Ari Chazanas is the founder and CEO of Lotus West Properties, a property management, development and investment firm established in 1999. Ari Chazanas has a bachelor's degree in Finance from UCLA and holds a real estate license in the state of California.
The Real-Estate Game Is Changing Fast. Are You Ready to Win?
Supply-chain issues and resulting inflation may soon prompt rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Here's what savvy property investors can do in response.
