Ari Chazanas

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President of Lotus West Properties

Ari Chazanas is the founder and CEO of Lotus West Properties, a property management, development and investment firm established in 1999. Ari Chazanas has a bachelor's degree in Finance from UCLA and holds a real estate license in the state of California.

https://lotusproperties.com

Finance

The Real-Estate Game Is Changing Fast. Are You Ready to Win?

Supply-chain issues and resulting inflation may soon prompt rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Here's what savvy property investors can do in response.

