Noncompetes

When Employees Become the Competition
Growth Strategies

When Employees Become the Competition

It could happen in nearly any company: Employees sometimes go into business for themselves. It's so American it makes apple pie look suspect.
Mikal E. Belicove
Noncompete Expired, a Serial Entrepreneur Seeks Repeat Success
Growth Strategies

Noncompete Expired, a Serial Entrepreneur Seeks Repeat Success

If you're thinking of selling your company, before you sign a noncompete agreement, consider the journey of a gelato pioneer.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 4 min read
How to Negotiate a Noncompete Agreement
Growth Strategies

How to Negotiate a Noncompete Agreement

Selling your business? You may have to sign a noncompete. Here's how to negotiate the best terms.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
