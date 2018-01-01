North Korea

U.S. Considers 'Proportionate' Response to Sony Hacking Attack
U.S. Considers 'Proportionate' Response to Sony Hacking Attack

The attack was an example of 'destructive activity with malicious intent that was initiated by a sophisticated actor,' a White House spokesperson said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Texas Theater Takes on North Korea With Team America
Texas Theater Takes on North Korea With Team America

After Sony's 'The Interview' is cancelled, a theater finds a creative marketing hook to fight back.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
