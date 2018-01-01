Don Reisinger

Security
Worried About Security, Millennials Shun Mobile Payments
One in four have abandoned the practice due to security concerns, according to a survey from VocaLink.
Apple
Apple Files a Patent for a Paper Bag
This magical bag has a 'white solid bleached sulfate paper with at least 60 percent post-consumer content.'
Music Industry
Music Streaming Now Bringing in Some Cash
The recording industry's revenue grew to $3.4 billion in the first half of 2016, up 8.1 percent year over year.
Uber
Uber Eyes Facility in Detroit
Uber is now 'working with the state' on regulatory issues, according to an exec.
Dogs
Shhh, Your Dog Actually Understands You
Research finds that dogs and humans have similar neural networks for understanding speech.
Hacks
Sri Lankan Student Hacks President's Website to Delay Exam
That's one way to get out of a test.
Inventions
Laptop Visionary John Ellenby Dies
John Ellenby's Grid delivered what is widely viewed as one of the first laptop computers, the Compass.
Emoji
Apple Proposes 5 New Emoji Professions
Everyone needs an artist emoji.
Drones
Drone Accidents: Not Your Fault?
Researchers find that many drone accidents are due to the gadgets themselves rather than human error.
Memes
Cincinnati Zoo Quits Twitter Over Harambe Memes
The @cincinnatizoo account is no longer active, but the zoo's Facebook and Instagram accounts are still live.
Netflix
North Korea Has a Netflix Clone With a Very Interesting Name
Manbang allows users to watch documentaries about North Korean leadership.
Mercedes Benz
Check Out the Sleek 'Vision Mercedes Maybach 6' Concept EV
Mercedes teased 'body sensor displays' that will sense whether you're hot, cold or tense, and adjust accordingly.
Airlines
Senators to Airlines: What's Up With the Computer Outages?
In their letters, Sens. Markey and Blumenthal 'inquire about safeguards and backups in place within airline IT systems.'
Microsoft
All Windows 10 PCs to Support HoloLens Next Year
Microsoft will push a Windows 10 update that will allow any PC running the OS to support Windows Holographic shell.
Bitcoin
Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money
The ruling is good news for the defendant, who was accused of money laundering via bitcoin.