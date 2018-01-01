Don Reisinger

Contributing Writer
Don Reisinger has been a contributing writer for Fortune since 2015.

More From Don Reisinger

Worried About Security, Millennials Shun Mobile Payments
Security

Worried About Security, Millennials Shun Mobile Payments

One in four have abandoned the practice due to security concerns, according to a survey from VocaLink.
2 min read
Apple Files a Patent for a Paper Bag
Apple

Apple Files a Patent for a Paper Bag

This magical bag has a 'white solid bleached sulfate paper with at least 60 percent post-consumer content.'
2 min read
Music Streaming Now Bringing in Some Cash
Music Industry

Music Streaming Now Bringing in Some Cash

The recording industry's revenue grew to $3.4 billion in the first half of 2016, up 8.1 percent year over year.
2 min read
Uber Eyes Facility in Detroit
Uber

Uber Eyes Facility in Detroit

Uber is now 'working with the state' on regulatory issues, according to an exec.
2 min read
Shhh, Your Dog Actually Understands You
Dogs

Shhh, Your Dog Actually Understands You

Research finds that dogs and humans have similar neural networks for understanding speech.
2 min read
Sri Lankan Student Hacks President's Website to Delay Exam
Hacks

Sri Lankan Student Hacks President's Website to Delay Exam

That's one way to get out of a test.
2 min read
Laptop Visionary John Ellenby Dies
Inventions

Laptop Visionary John Ellenby Dies

John Ellenby's Grid delivered what is widely viewed as one of the first laptop computers, the Compass.
2 min read
Apple Proposes 5 New Emoji Professions
Emoji

Apple Proposes 5 New Emoji Professions

Everyone needs an artist emoji.
2 min read
Drone Accidents: Not Your Fault?
Drones

Drone Accidents: Not Your Fault?

Researchers find that many drone accidents are due to the gadgets themselves rather than human error.
2 min read
Cincinnati Zoo Quits Twitter Over Harambe Memes
Memes

Cincinnati Zoo Quits Twitter Over Harambe Memes

The @cincinnatizoo account is no longer active, but the zoo's Facebook and Instagram accounts are still live.
2 min read
North Korea Has a Netflix Clone With a Very Interesting Name
Netflix

North Korea Has a Netflix Clone With a Very Interesting Name

Manbang allows users to watch documentaries about North Korean leadership.
2 min read
Check Out the Sleek 'Vision Mercedes Maybach 6' Concept EV
Mercedes Benz

Check Out the Sleek 'Vision Mercedes Maybach 6' Concept EV

Mercedes teased 'body sensor displays' that will sense whether you're hot, cold or tense, and adjust accordingly.
2 min read
Senators to Airlines: What's Up With the Computer Outages?
Airlines

Senators to Airlines: What's Up With the Computer Outages?

In their letters, Sens. Markey and Blumenthal 'inquire about safeguards and backups in place within airline IT systems.'
2 min read
All Windows 10 PCs to Support HoloLens Next Year
Microsoft

All Windows 10 PCs to Support HoloLens Next Year

Microsoft will push a Windows 10 update that will allow any PC running the OS to support Windows Holographic shell.
2 min read
Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money
Bitcoin

Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money

The ruling is good news for the defendant, who was accused of money laundering via bitcoin.
2 min read
