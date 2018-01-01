NSBW-KC

Lyft Gets a Serious Lift: Uber Competitor Expands to 24 More Cities
Lyft Gets a Serious Lift: Uber Competitor Expands to 24 More Cities

Fresh off of a $250 million round of funding, the ride-sharing company is venturing into new markets.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Google May Be Bringing High-Speed 'Fiber' to Your City
Google May Be Bringing High-Speed 'Fiber' to Your City

Google's high-speed network, known as Fiber, delivers the internet at speeds of up to one gigabyte per second, 100 times faster than average broadband
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
If I Knew Then: H&R Block's Co-Founder on His Small Failures That Led to Big Successes
If I Knew Then: H&R Block's Co-Founder on His Small Failures That Led to Big Successes

Henry Bloch, co-founder of tax-preparation company H&R Block, opens up about what he learned during his nearly 60-year entrepreneurial journey.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
