Jeff Oddo is an author, father, public speaker, and the CEO and President of the Kansas City-based City Wide Maintenance.

More From Jeff Oddo

The Secret to Hard Conversations With Staff
How To

The Secret to Hard Conversations With Staff

Frequent, structured talks keep communication lines open and make expectations clear.
3 min read
Keep Employees From Burning Out
How To

Keep Employees From Burning Out

These first-hand tips can keep up both morale and productivity.
3 min read
Are You Giving Your Team the Support it Needs?
National Small Business Week

Are You Giving Your Team the Support it Needs?

These three tips can keep staff empowered and engaged – without micromanaging.
3 min read
Are You a Leader or a Manager? Why Understanding the Difference is Important.
National Small Business Week

Are You a Leader or a Manager? Why Understanding the Difference is Important.

Both the big and small picture are important. But it's the balance between those priorities that make teams successful.
3 min read
Why Growing Your Business Through Franchising Works
National Small Business Week

Why Growing Your Business Through Franchising Works

Tips to keep in mind from our Kansas City Small Business Week ambassador.
2 min read
