Jeff Oddo is an author, father, public speaker, and the CEO and President of the Kansas City-based City Wide Maintenance.
How To
The Secret to Hard Conversations With Staff
Frequent, structured talks keep communication lines open and make expectations clear.
How To
Keep Employees From Burning Out
These first-hand tips can keep up both morale and productivity.
National Small Business Week
Are You Giving Your Team the Support it Needs?
These three tips can keep staff empowered and engaged – without micromanaging.
National Small Business Week
Are You a Leader or a Manager? Why Understanding the Difference is Important.
Both the big and small picture are important. But it's the balance between those priorities that make teams successful.
National Small Business Week
Why Growing Your Business Through Franchising Works
Tips to keep in mind from our Kansas City Small Business Week ambassador.