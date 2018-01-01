Numismatics
News and Trends
Gold Diggers: California Couple Finds $10 Million in Rare Coins
During a dog-walk on their rural San Francisco property, a couple unearthed six metal canisters containing 1,427 gold coins from the 1800s.
