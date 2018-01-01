odd news
Goals
'No Porn at Work,' and 16 Other Bizarre Goals People Committed to
Humans are strange beasts. The proof is in this bewildering list, courtesy of the goal-getters at motivational app StickK.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.