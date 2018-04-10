Office Tour

Tour the Offices of the Makers of BarkBox, Where Humans Work and Dogs Play
Tour the Offices of the Makers of BarkBox, Where Humans Work and Dogs Play

Bark is a company designed for dogs, and in many ways, by dogs.
Emily Conklin | 7 min read
This Media Company Started in a Garage, but Team Members Say the Current Space Is 'Mind-Blowing'
This Media Company Started in a Garage, but Team Members Say the Current Space Is 'Mind-Blowing'

Clevver's organization is driven by creativity and hard work.
Venturer | 1 min read
This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.
This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.

Bischoff biscuits for everyone!
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
This Travel Company's Headquarters Has Ping-Pong Tables and Kombucha on Tap
This Travel Company's Headquarters Has Ping-Pong Tables and Kombucha on Tap

Vacasa's Portland, Ore., office space also features a community room that hosts meet-ups and events.
Venturer | 1 min read
Go Inside the Massive Offices of Real Estate Firm CBRE
Go Inside the Massive Offices of Real Estate Firm CBRE

CBRE gave a makeover to a 100-year-old building and put 150 employees inside.
Venturer | 1 min read
This Office Has a Bar -- But Staff Don't Go There Just to Drink
This Office Has a Bar -- But Staff Don't Go There Just to Drink

Casual collaboration spots boost office creativity.
Jared Keller | 3 min read
How Squarespace Designed a Sophisticated Headquarters Where Grownups Get Things Done
How Squarespace Designed a Sophisticated Headquarters Where Grownups Get Things Done

Tour the new Manhattan space.
Jared Keller | 3 min read
Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs
Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs

The new co-working space is designed to showcase Amazon's cloud services capabilities as that sector heats up.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
This Office Has a Secret Entrance
This Office Has a Secret Entrance

Your entrance sets a tone for your clients and your staff. Find out how this digital branding agency uses a hidden door to its headquarters to encourage creativity.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
