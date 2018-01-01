Online Privacy

More From This Topic

12 Privacy Mistakes that Can Cost You Your Job in 2018
Privacy Concerns

12 Privacy Mistakes that Can Cost You Your Job in 2018

Countless people have lost their jobs due to easily-avoidable privacy mistakes.
Glassdoor | 9 min read
How to Create an Anonymous Email Account
Email

How to Create an Anonymous Email Account

It's not easy to be anonymous on the internet. Here's how you can stay hidden even on email.
Eric Griffith | 10 min read
3 Ways to Boost Your Online Brand by Respecting Privacy
Online Privacy

3 Ways to Boost Your Online Brand by Respecting Privacy

Consumers have soured on the trade in their personal data. A few companies are carving out a niche by rejecting Orwellian practices.
Constance Aguilar | 4 min read
How to Set Up Google's Advanced Protection Program
Google

How to Set Up Google's Advanced Protection Program

The process is pretty straightforward, but be prepared to buy two security keys if you don't already own them.
Michael Kan | 5 min read
Microsoft Drops Lawsuit in Secrecy Case the Government Probably Didn't Want You to Know About
Online Privacy

Microsoft Drops Lawsuit in Secrecy Case the Government Probably Didn't Want You to Know About

The Department of Justice agrees to cease routinely demanding data companies not tell customers about search warrants.
Peter Page | 3 min read
How to Edit Your LinkedIn Privacy Settings
Online Privacy

How to Edit Your LinkedIn Privacy Settings

The correct privacy settings help deliver the information you wish to share to the intended audience.
Michelle Held | 5 min read
What Small Business Owners Need to Know About Cybersecurity
Cyber Security

What Small Business Owners Need to Know About Cybersecurity

Forty-five percent of small business owners have been attacked -- without knowing.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
FBI: Your Kid's Internet-Connected Toys Might Be Spying on Them
Privacy Concerns

FBI: Your Kid's Internet-Connected Toys Might Be Spying on Them

The FBI says sensors, microphones, cameras and other components in internet-connected toys 'could put the privacy and safety of children at risk.'
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
Are Your Password Security Habits Improving? (Infographic)
Passwords

Are Your Password Security Habits Improving? (Infographic)

Online privacy is a major concern today.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Beyond the Privacy Fine Print: Making Privacy More Transparent
Online Privacy

Beyond the Privacy Fine Print: Making Privacy More Transparent

Consumers have a growing sense of unease over loss of control when it comes to personal data.
Dimitri Sirota | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.