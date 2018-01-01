Online Publishing

How the Publishing Industry Has Learned to Thrive With the Social Media Industry
Publishing

How the Publishing Industry Has Learned to Thrive With the Social Media Industry

Just a few years ago many observors speculated social media would displace publishing but the resilience of the industry shows content is king.
Joe Hyrkin | 3 min read
Should You Self-Publish or Commercially Publish Your Book?
Books

Should You Self-Publish or Commercially Publish Your Book?

Many entrepreneurs recognize that publishing a book can help drive business. But the decision about whether to publish on your own or try to get a deal with a mainstream publishing house depends on your business goals.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
Pointers for a Publisher Planning to Launch an Online Magazine
Publishing

Pointers for a Publisher Planning to Launch an Online Magazine

Poised to enter the business? Here's what you need to know before you make the leap.
Brian Barquilla | 5 min read
