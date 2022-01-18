Signing out of account, Standby...
Ben Goldstein
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
VP of Marketing at Nutshell
Ben Goldstein is the VP of marketing at Nutshell, an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform based in Ann Arbor, MI, that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. When he's not working, Ben enjoys playing drums, watching Jeopardy! and building LEGO sets with his sons.
Follow Ben Goldstein on Social
Latest
3 Ways to Get Your Sales and Marketing Teams to Stop Fighting
Are your sellers and marketers treating each other like rivals instead of allies?
More Authors You Might Like
-
Adebukola Ajao
Digital Media Consultant
-
Scott Miker
Author, Speaker, Business Operations Professional
-
Shannon Lavenia
CEO of Brand Builder Collective
-
Ed Macha
President and CEO of Reliable Controls Corporation
-
Kalon Gutierrez
Consultant, Advisor & Entrepreneur
-
Scott Greenberg
Franchise Expert, Speaker & Author
-
Yan Katcharovski
Partner at Virtus Ventures
-
Daniel Mangena
CEO of Dream With Dan & Dream inc