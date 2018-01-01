passion project
Finding Your Passion
Want to Discover Your Entrepreneurial Passion? Here's an Idea: Go Back in Time.
A folk tale about an old-timey gold prospector may help you figure out who you truly want to be.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.