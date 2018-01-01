Andrew Geant

Andrew Geant

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of WyzAnt

Andrew Geant is co-founder and CEO of WyzAnt, which brings the proven impact of personalized learning to all learners via the largest tutoring marketplace and community. WyzAnt has one of 75,000 tutors available within 10 miles of 97% of the US population offering their services in-person and online. Drew co-founded WyzAnt in 2005 with his Princeton classmate, Mike Weishuhn. Today, WyzAnt has 80 employees in offices in Chicago and San Francisco.  With now over 2 million tutors and students that have used the platform, the company was bootstrapped with just $10,000 and has been cash flow positive since inception.

More From Andrew Geant

6 Steps to Adopting Core Values That Stick
Company Culture

6 Steps to Adopting Core Values That Stick

How can you feel confident that your desired culture and values are being upheld, unless you articulate them?
6 min read
The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway
Sharing Economy

The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

Technology and the profit motive are creating more opportunity for entrepreneurs and better prices for consumers.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.