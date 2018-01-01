Patent trolls
Patent trolls
More Patent Trolls Are Targeting Startups. Here's What You Can Do.
As an entrepreneur, you could be a potential target for patent trolls. But there is something you can do about it.
More From This Topic
Patents
Apple Tries to Kill More Patents Than Any Other Company
Legal analytics company Lex Machina says Apple filed over 200 challenges to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since 2012, almost 100 more than the second highest filer.
Patents
Key Elements of Controversial Podcasting Patent Revoked
The U.S. Patent Office deemed claims concerning episodic content 'unpatentable.'
Infographics
How to Conduct a Patent Search to Make Sure Your Brilliant Invention Doesn't Already Exist (Infographic)
A step-by-step guide on how to find out if your invention has already been patented. We're crossing our fingers it hasn't.
Online Community
15 Truths About Online Trolls
As long as there has been an online community, there have been people abusing anonymity simply to inflict hurt and harm. A lot has been learned about them.
Infographics
Protect Your Business Name: Tips on How to Secure a Trademark (Infographic)
By registering your business name and logo with the United States Patent and Trademark office, you can legally protect your brand.
Patent trolls
Congress Should Help Small Businesses Deter Patent Trolls
The patent trolls are the only stakeholders who benefit from vague and unclear threats to sue for patent infringement.
Patents
Apple to Pay $24 Million for Infringing on Ancient Pager Patents
The patents were granted in the 1990s.
Patent trolls
Startups Can Now Buy Insurance to Protect Themselves Against Patent Trolls
Which is good, but further proof that our patent system is broken.
Weekly News Roundup
Google Beefs Up Gmail Security and Microsoft Nixes Nokia: Weekly News Roundup
Big guns in Silicon Valley are rolling out changes -- and this toy chain got some heat for selling some seriously questionable action figurines.
Patent trolls
Looks Like Big Tech Is Winning the Battle With Patent Trolls
The trolls are in retreat in the wake of several changes in U.S. law.