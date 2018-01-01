PayPal

PayPal Is About to Be a Small-Business Owner's Best Friend
This week's episode also looks at Elon Musk's foray into space and AAA's new ride sharing startup.
Venturer | 2 min read
4 Things You Should Know About Cashless Payments
Entrepreneurs would be wise to keep track of developments in fintech because those developments are ushering in new opportunities.
Kc Agu | 5 min read
The 15 Most Popular Online Payment Solutions
There are many more viable options for taking online payments than the one everybody can name.
Adam Toren | 6 min read
Google Cloud Unit Close to Winning PayPal Business
The company has been trying to beef up its presence in cloud computing, a market dominated by Amazon and Microsoft.
Reuters | 2 min read
PayPal's Latest Partnership Could Boost Users and Revenue
The move is expected to boost the revenue and number of users of the money-transfer service.
Heather Somerville | 3 min read
PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects
Believe it or not, that's a good thing for crowdfunding.
David Z. Morris | 2 min read
5 Lessons Venmo's Co-Founder Learned While Building a Twice-Acquired Company
The co-founder of the mobile payments service shared his wisdom during a keynote address at the #StartupColumbia conference.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Paypal's Profit Surges on Growth in Transactions and New Users
The company, which is facing increasing competition from rival digital payment services by Apple, Samsung and Square, is tying up with retailers, airlines and other companies to drive growth
Reuters | 2 min read
More Buyers and Stubhub Help eBay Beat Earnings Expectations
The ecommerce company has been executing its plan to offer a bigger selection of products, new brands and more small-business sellers on its platform.
Reuters | 2 min read
PayPal Backs Acorns, an Investment App for Millennials
Acorns is a year-old app that is designed to get people started by making small automated investments from a bank account.
Leena Rao | 3 min read
