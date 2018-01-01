peers
Entrepreneur Network
Please Don't Let This Entrepreneur Be Misunderstood
Leadership coach Zander Woodford-Smith gives advice to forward-thinking innovators on how to avoid being persecuted by more traditional-thinking peers.
