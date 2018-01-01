Perspective

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback
Setbacks

5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback

You messed up, but you're still here. What you do next will shape your success and happiness for years to come.
Levi King | 6 min read
How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You
Partnerships

How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You

Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
Mark Peter Davis | 3 min read
Understanding the Other Person's Perspective Will Radically Increase Your Success
Perspective

Understanding the Other Person's Perspective Will Radically Increase Your Success

The practice of perspective taking brings compassion to the emotional climate of the workplace.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
3 Reasons the Imposter Syndrome is Valid (And How to Fix It)
Imposter Syndrome

3 Reasons the Imposter Syndrome is Valid (And How to Fix It)

The name alone makes us shudder, but the only way to overcome the fear of being found out is by confronting it head-on.
Paul Evans | 5 min read
Don't Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Emotionally
Emotions

Don't Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Emotionally

Just scraping by financially is bad enough. Try not to go there with your soul, either.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
'Winning the Brain Game' Will Help Fix Your Fatal Flaws of Thinking
Train your brain

'Winning the Brain Game' Will Help Fix Your Fatal Flaws of Thinking

A new book shows you how to be a more creative and effective entrepreneur.
Carol Roth | 8 min read
Life's Greatest Lessons Are Disguised in Our Most Trying Times, But You Must Keep Perspective
Perspective

Life's Greatest Lessons Are Disguised in Our Most Trying Times, But You Must Keep Perspective

How we react during these times will determine if we miss the next opportunity -- or come back swinging with a vengeance.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
Money -- Even Lots and Lots of Money -- Can't Buy You Happiness
Entrepreneur Mindset

Money -- Even Lots and Lots of Money -- Can't Buy You Happiness

There are reasons why so many people who get rich quick suffer from depression, guilt, stress and social isolation.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
To See Solutions, Look at Problems From Everyone's Perspective
Emotional Intelligence

To See Solutions, Look at Problems From Everyone's Perspective

Among the least appreciated leadership skills is the habit of taking into consideration the different perspectives people have on the same situation.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
10 Facts, and Clever Observations, About the Internet That Will Blow Your Mind
Internet

10 Facts, and Clever Observations, About the Internet That Will Blow Your Mind

There is nothing like the evolution of man and technology to put things in perspective.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.