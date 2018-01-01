Perspective
Life Lessons
Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General
Shorpy.com is entirely photos of people in ordinary life long ago dealing with the same sort of stuff we deal with now.
More From This Topic
Setbacks
5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback
You messed up, but you're still here. What you do next will shape your success and happiness for years to come.
Partnerships
How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You
Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
Perspective
Understanding the Other Person's Perspective Will Radically Increase Your Success
The practice of perspective taking brings compassion to the emotional climate of the workplace.
Imposter Syndrome
3 Reasons the Imposter Syndrome is Valid (And How to Fix It)
The name alone makes us shudder, but the only way to overcome the fear of being found out is by confronting it head-on.
Emotions
Don't Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Emotionally
Just scraping by financially is bad enough. Try not to go there with your soul, either.
Train your brain
'Winning the Brain Game' Will Help Fix Your Fatal Flaws of Thinking
A new book shows you how to be a more creative and effective entrepreneur.
Perspective
Life's Greatest Lessons Are Disguised in Our Most Trying Times, But You Must Keep Perspective
How we react during these times will determine if we miss the next opportunity -- or come back swinging with a vengeance.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Money -- Even Lots and Lots of Money -- Can't Buy You Happiness
There are reasons why so many people who get rich quick suffer from depression, guilt, stress and social isolation.
Emotional Intelligence
To See Solutions, Look at Problems From Everyone's Perspective
Among the least appreciated leadership skills is the habit of taking into consideration the different perspectives people have on the same situation.
Internet
10 Facts, and Clever Observations, About the Internet That Will Blow Your Mind
There is nothing like the evolution of man and technology to put things in perspective.