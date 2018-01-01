Persuasion Skills

How to Be More Persuasive at Work
Persuasion

How to Be More Persuasive at Work

To achieve complex goals, we often must rely upon the hard work and cooperation from those around us.
Ken Sundheim | 4 min read
The Hidden Tricks of Powerful Persuasion
Psychology

The Hidden Tricks of Powerful Persuasion

Are we always in control of our minds? It's surprisingly easy to plant ideas in peoples' heads without them realizing.
David Robson | 8 min read
10 Tips for Women to Improve Their Persuasion Skills

10 Tips for Women to Improve Their Persuasion Skills

Persuasion propels a leader forward. The good news: Persuasion is a major strength for women.
Yvonne Gu | 5 min read
