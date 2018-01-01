PivotDesk
Disruption
5 Secrets to Recognizing an Industry Ripe for Disruption
The two biggest advantages a startup can have are complacent competitors and their customers resigned to the status quo.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.