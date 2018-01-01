Rob Biederman

Rob Biederman

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Catalant
Rob Biederman is the co-founder and CEO of Catalant, a company that connects companies to talent and knowledge in real time. Catalant has a global network of more than 40,000 experienced consultants able to work on research, strategy, marketing, finance, sales, operations and product initiatives.

More From Rob Biederman

The 4 Most Common Challenges Facing Enterprise Strategy Teams Today
Strategy

The 4 Most Common Challenges Facing Enterprise Strategy Teams Today

Strategy teams are tasked with seeing around corners. It's a challenging job.
6 min read
How to Earn a Seat at Another Company's Innovation Table
Consulting

How to Earn a Seat at Another Company's Innovation Table

Innovation is the buzzword on everyone's lips these days. It no longer matters only whether companies succeed, but also whether they do it in a more innovative manner than their competitors.
6 min read
The Future of Work: Solving Problems Through a Flexible Workforce
Talent Management

The Future of Work: Solving Problems Through a Flexible Workforce

Innovative companies ask themselves two key questions: What products or processes do we think the marketplace will want next? What talent do we need to deliver that?
4 min read
How Big Companies Can Avoid Burdening Their Startup Partners
Growth Strategies

How Big Companies Can Avoid Burdening Their Startup Partners

It can be attractive to partner with a startup to grow your company. However, make sure that you avoid the mistakes that can lead to creating a burden and prevent success.
6 min read
What Big Companies Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial World
Business Lessons

What Big Companies Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial World

Thinking more like an entrepreneur is an important factor that will help large companies succeed.
6 min read
How to Start Fitting Work Into Life (and Stop Fitting Life Into Work)
Work-Life Balance

How to Start Fitting Work Into Life (and Stop Fitting Life Into Work)

Take time to recharge, and that doesn't mean your cell phone and laptop.
5 min read
4 Ways to Turn Your Freelancers Into Brand Ambassadors
Freelancers

4 Ways to Turn Your Freelancers Into Brand Ambassadors

Put in the effort to make them feel like "part of the family."
4 min read
How to Prep Your Startup for the Collapse of the Tech Bubble
Investments

How to Prep Your Startup for the Collapse of the Tech Bubble

Remember dot-com stocks? Three ways you can shore up your company ahead of the next big pop.
4 min read
How to Incorporate Freelancers Into Your Business
Freelancers

How to Incorporate Freelancers Into Your Business

Looking beyond on-staff positions might be your company's answer to a skills gap, scaling with agility or finding new opportunities.
3 min read
Hire Smart: How to Tell a Startup Superstar From a Weak Link
Hiring Employees

Hire Smart: How to Tell a Startup Superstar From a Weak Link

Every employee plays a huge role in the early days of a new business. It's important to find the right ones.
4 min read
Do These 4 Things to Make Your Startup Irresistible to Backers
Venture Capital

Do These 4 Things to Make Your Startup Irresistible to Backers

By adopting an investor mindset, you'll reel in the Venture Capitalist funds.
4 min read
5 Valuable Concepts I Learned Working for a Multibillion-Dollar Firm
Lessons

5 Valuable Concepts I Learned Working for a Multibillion-Dollar Firm

A startup CEO describes how his experience at Bain Capital shaped the way he approaches business.
4 min read
Don't Hire a Consultant Until You've Vetted Them and Considered These 6 Points
Consultants and Advisors

Don't Hire a Consultant Until You've Vetted Them and Considered These 6 Points

Apply the same vigorous checking process you would use for full-time hires.
4 min read
7 Key Steps to a Growth Strategy That Works Immediately
Growth Strategies

7 Key Steps to a Growth Strategy That Works Immediately

If you don't have a tangible plan, you're actually losing business -- or you're increasing the chance of losing business to competitors.
5 min read
How to Choose Between a Specialist and a Jack-of-All Trades
Consulting

How to Choose Between a Specialist and a Jack-of-All Trades

Deciding on the right type of consultant need not be a baffling choice. You just need to know the right variables to consider.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.