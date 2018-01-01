Rob Biederman

Strategy
The 4 Most Common Challenges Facing Enterprise Strategy Teams Today
Strategy teams are tasked with seeing around corners. It's a challenging job.
Consulting
How to Earn a Seat at Another Company's Innovation Table
Innovation is the buzzword on everyone's lips these days. It no longer matters only whether companies succeed, but also whether they do it in a more innovative manner than their competitors.
Talent Management
The Future of Work: Solving Problems Through a Flexible Workforce
Innovative companies ask themselves two key questions: What products or processes do we think the marketplace will want next? What talent do we need to deliver that?
Growth Strategies
How Big Companies Can Avoid Burdening Their Startup Partners
It can be attractive to partner with a startup to grow your company. However, make sure that you avoid the mistakes that can lead to creating a burden and prevent success.
Business Lessons
What Big Companies Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial World
Thinking more like an entrepreneur is an important factor that will help large companies succeed.
Work-Life Balance
How to Start Fitting Work Into Life (and Stop Fitting Life Into Work)
Take time to recharge, and that doesn't mean your cell phone and laptop.
Freelancers
4 Ways to Turn Your Freelancers Into Brand Ambassadors
Put in the effort to make them feel like "part of the family."
Investments
How to Prep Your Startup for the Collapse of the Tech Bubble
Remember dot-com stocks? Three ways you can shore up your company ahead of the next big pop.
Freelancers
How to Incorporate Freelancers Into Your Business
Looking beyond on-staff positions might be your company's answer to a skills gap, scaling with agility or finding new opportunities.
Hiring Employees
Hire Smart: How to Tell a Startup Superstar From a Weak Link
Every employee plays a huge role in the early days of a new business. It's important to find the right ones.
Venture Capital
Do These 4 Things to Make Your Startup Irresistible to Backers
By adopting an investor mindset, you'll reel in the Venture Capitalist funds.
Lessons
5 Valuable Concepts I Learned Working for a Multibillion-Dollar Firm
A startup CEO describes how his experience at Bain Capital shaped the way he approaches business.
Consultants and Advisors
Don't Hire a Consultant Until You've Vetted Them and Considered These 6 Points
Apply the same vigorous checking process you would use for full-time hires.
Growth Strategies
7 Key Steps to a Growth Strategy That Works Immediately
If you don't have a tangible plan, you're actually losing business -- or you're increasing the chance of losing business to competitors.
Consulting
How to Choose Between a Specialist and a Jack-of-All Trades
Deciding on the right type of consultant need not be a baffling choice. You just need to know the right variables to consider.