Brazil Police Detain Facebook Executive Over Court Orders
Brazil Police Detain Facebook Executive Over Court Orders

Privacy concerns have frequently put Facebook and other Internet giants at odds with Brazilian law enforcement seeking evidence in criminal cases.
Reuters | 2 min read
Mighty Eagles Are Being Trained to Snatch Drones From the Sky
Mighty Eagles Are Being Trained to Snatch Drones From the Sky

Forget nets. Drone-catching is for the birds.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Business Leaders Have a Responsibility to Support Police
Business Leaders Have a Responsibility to Support Police

The trend of businesses ignoring and even disrespecting the role and sacrifice of law enforcement is a failure of leadership.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Man Accidentally Sends Naked Selfies to HR Manager After Receiving Job Offer
Man Accidentally Sends Naked Selfies to HR Manager After Receiving Job Offer

'My understanding is they've rescinded the offer of employment,' a local police chief said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Son's Disappearance Arrested In New York
Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Son's Disappearance Arrested In New York

Michael Streko was caught after reportedly asking children for drugs. His son was found unharmed.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Connection With N.J. Kidnapping Case
Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Connection With N.J. Kidnapping Case

Michael Streko had launched a Kickstarter campaign to travel the country interviewing entrepreneurs.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Police Raid the Home of Subway's Jared Fogle
Police Raid the Home of Subway's Jared Fogle

The investigation comes months after the executive director of the Jared Foundation was arrested on child pornography charges in April.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Fearing Safety, Police Ask Google to Turn Off Officer-Tracking Feature in Waze App
Fearing Safety, Police Ask Google to Turn Off Officer-Tracking Feature in Waze App

Amid roiling tensions with police, officers are urging Google-owned Waze to disable a crowdsourced feature that details their whereabouts.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
