police
This Week in Weed: Coca Cola Considers Cannabis!
Coca-Cola considers entering Cannabis, the NYPD is still making arrests, and South Africa makes history
More From This Topic
Brazil Police Detain Facebook Executive Over Court Orders
Privacy concerns have frequently put Facebook and other Internet giants at odds with Brazilian law enforcement seeking evidence in criminal cases.
Drones
Mighty Eagles Are Being Trained to Snatch Drones From the Sky
Forget nets. Drone-catching is for the birds.
Law Enforcement
Business Leaders Have a Responsibility to Support Police
The trend of businesses ignoring and even disrespecting the role and sacrifice of law enforcement is a failure of leadership.
Hiring
Man Accidentally Sends Naked Selfies to HR Manager After Receiving Job Offer
'My understanding is they've rescinded the offer of employment,' a local police chief said.
Crime
Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Son's Disappearance Arrested In New York
Michael Streko was caught after reportedly asking children for drugs. His son was found unharmed.
Crime
Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Connection With N.J. Kidnapping Case
Michael Streko had launched a Kickstarter campaign to travel the country interviewing entrepreneurs.
Subway
Police Raid the Home of Subway's Jared Fogle
The investigation comes months after the executive director of the Jared Foundation was arrested on child pornography charges in April.
Security
Fearing Safety, Police Ask Google to Turn Off Officer-Tracking Feature in Waze App
Amid roiling tensions with police, officers are urging Google-owned Waze to disable a crowdsourced feature that details their whereabouts.