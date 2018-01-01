porsche
Apple
Apple Hires Porsche Racecar Engineer
Alexander Hitzinger is quoted as saying he wanted to do something, 'which has a significant and direct impact on society' but stopped short of confirming he now worked at Apple.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.