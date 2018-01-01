Poverty
Success Strategies
7 Daily Practices That Open You to Prosperity
Prosperity is a basket of emotions you experience about yourself in the world, and it is completely under your control.
United Nations
Is Internet Access a Human Right? Mark Zuckerberg Thinks So.
Zuckerberg recently told the United Nations every person is entitled to the economic, social and political benefits of Internet access.
Global Entrepreneurship
Why You Need to Rally Behind #EntrepreneursUNite and Goal 8
Entrepreneurs are the key to meeting the United Nations goals for alleviating extreme poverty and creating hundreds of millions of jobs.
Entrepreneurs
Is it Responsible for a Homeless Single Parent to Launch a Business?
Entrepreneurs normally encourage people to stop at nothing to pursue their dreams. In this case, one entrepreneur isn't so sure.
Personal Finance
8 Reasons Why You Don't Have Money
Two hundred and fifty million people in the wealthiest country on the planet are barely making it. And you're probably one of them.
Young Entrepreneurs
U.N. Foundation Taps Ashish Thakkar to Channel His Entrepreneurial Expertise Towards Humanitarianism
Thakkar, who founded a billion-dollar company in Uganda at age 15, has just been named chair of the U.N. Foundation's Global Entrepreneurs Council.
Fast Food
These Chefs Just Raised $100,000 to Make Cheap, Healthy Fast Food
A food truck legend and fine-dining restauranteur are trying to build a healthy restaurant that will truly compete with the fast-food biggies in terms of price and customers.
Franchise
How Social Franchising Is Bringing Jobs to the Developing World
The aid community is taking the efficiency and standardization of the franchise model any applying it toward philanthropic endeavors.
Growth Strategies
Raising the Minimum Wage Isn't a Magic Bullet
The claim that increasing the minimum wage to $10.10 would slash poverty rates in half is overly simplistic.