How to Run Your Business While Pregnant
Pregnancy

How to Run Your Business While Pregnant

Being pregnant poses new challenges for entrepreneurs. But there are also new opportunities.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur Behind Kate Middleton's Maternity Style
Fashion

Meet the Entrepreneur Behind Kate Middleton's Maternity Style

Cecile Reinaud, founder of UK-based maternity line Seraphine, has already dressed British royalty and many of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Kristen Bellstrom | 3 min read
What Accommodations Must Be Made for a Pregnant Employee?
Pregnancy

What Accommodations Must Be Made for a Pregnant Employee?

Make sure you protect yourself legally by understanding the recent Supreme Court decision.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
Supreme Court to Determine Workplace Pregnancy Protections for Moms-to-Be
Managing Employees

Supreme Court to Determine Workplace Pregnancy Protections for Moms-to-Be

The court will hear a discrimination case that seeks to make clear what accommodations employers must make to expecting mothers.
Claire Zillman | 5 min read
Royal Baby No. 2: Why the Economy Hopes It's a Girl
Gender

Royal Baby No. 2: Why the Economy Hopes It's a Girl

The hype surrounding Prince George's birth spurred an economic bump. Will Prince William and Kate Middleton's next little bundle of joy do the same?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Cutting the Cord: How One Woman Tried to Hide Her Pregnancy From the Internet
Big Data

Cutting the Cord: How One Woman Tried to Hide Her Pregnancy From the Internet

In a world where digital patterns are meticulously and surreptitiously tracked by marketers, Janet Vertesi sought to conceal her pregnancy from the ever-watchful glare of big data.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
How to Handle Multiple Employees Having Babies All At Once
Managing Employees

How to Handle Multiple Employees Having Babies All At Once

An office baby boom can be a blessed event, but it can also put a strain on your company. Here is how to manage and plan.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
How to Manage a Pregnancy and a Business
Growth Strategies

How to Manage a Pregnancy and a Business

It is possible to run a business while pregnant and caring for a newborn, it just takes some planning.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
