Pregnancy
Fundraising While Pregnant: How to Raise $20 Million for Your Startup #LikeAGirl
Raising venture capital isn't all about your pitch. After juggling family, pregnancy, work and the biggest funding rounds of my career, I've realized that there's absolutely a formula to success.
Pregnancy
How to Run Your Business While Pregnant
Being pregnant poses new challenges for entrepreneurs. But there are also new opportunities.
Fashion
Meet the Entrepreneur Behind Kate Middleton's Maternity Style
Cecile Reinaud, founder of UK-based maternity line Seraphine, has already dressed British royalty and many of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Pregnancy
What Accommodations Must Be Made for a Pregnant Employee?
Make sure you protect yourself legally by understanding the recent Supreme Court decision.
Managing Employees
Supreme Court to Determine Workplace Pregnancy Protections for Moms-to-Be
The court will hear a discrimination case that seeks to make clear what accommodations employers must make to expecting mothers.
Gender
Royal Baby No. 2: Why the Economy Hopes It's a Girl
The hype surrounding Prince George's birth spurred an economic bump. Will Prince William and Kate Middleton's next little bundle of joy do the same?
Big Data
Cutting the Cord: How One Woman Tried to Hide Her Pregnancy From the Internet
In a world where digital patterns are meticulously and surreptitiously tracked by marketers, Janet Vertesi sought to conceal her pregnancy from the ever-watchful glare of big data.
Managing Employees
How to Handle Multiple Employees Having Babies All At Once
An office baby boom can be a blessed event, but it can also put a strain on your company. Here is how to manage and plan.
Growth Strategies
How to Manage a Pregnancy and a Business
It is possible to run a business while pregnant and caring for a newborn, it just takes some planning.