Price increase
Chipotle
The One Menu Item Most Affected by Chipotle's Price Hike
Chipotle announced earlier this month that it would be raising prices, but one item on the menu is bound to see a greater increase than the rest.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.