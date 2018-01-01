Rama Iyer

Rama Iyer

Senior Vice-President, Head, Innovation And Strategic Alliance,T-Hub

Rama Iyer is the Senior Vice-President, Head,Innovation and Strategic Alliance, T-Hub. He leads corporate innovation and also serves as a mentor for many startups. 

More From Rama Iyer

Is Data Really the New Oil?
Data Businesses

Is Data Really the New Oil?

"There is too much being read and made out of data and as usual it's going through the hype-curve right now."
4 min read
What is Growth Hacking and How Can Businesses Benefit From It?
Growth Hacking

What is Growth Hacking and How Can Businesses Benefit From It?

Digital aggressiveness has turned out to be a boon for start-ups trying to reach their audience
3 min read
Corporate Innovation: What's Cooking In Business Corridors
corporate innovation

Corporate Innovation: What's Cooking In Business Corridors

Corporates today are extremely savvy and most are well aware of what start-ups are doing in their respective domains.
3 min read
