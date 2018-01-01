productivity tips

Are You Constantly Distracted by Technology? Here's What to Do
Technology has some powerful downsides to go along with its benefits, like chronic distraction in professional environments.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Have Fun and Be Productive
All work and no play can ruin your day.
Kc Agu | 5 min read
4 Science-Backed Ways to Increase Productivity
NASA research shows a 26-minute nap enhances performance by 34 percent and overall alertness by 54 percent.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
The Simple Morning Routine Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary Follows to Supercharge His Productivity
'Mr. Wonderful' religiously takes this simple step to crush his daily goals.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
