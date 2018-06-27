Real Estate Investment

More From This Topic

How to Make Money Flipping Houses
Real Estate

How to Make Money Flipping Houses

Sometimes the real estate market is hotter than other times but people need houses all the time.
R.L. Adams | 11 min read
5 Reasons Why Real Estate Is a Great Investment
Real Estate

5 Reasons Why Real Estate Is a Great Investment

As one of the stars of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," James Harris knows a thing or two about making money in real estate.
James Harris | 3 min read
Rent? Buy? How Each Generation Today Prefers to Live.
Real Estate Investment

Rent? Buy? How Each Generation Today Prefers to Live.

Millennial home ownership rates have fallen faster than any other groups. Why? Millennials want to travel -- and drink gourmet coffee.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
My Whole Foods Real Estate Rule
Real Estate

My Whole Foods Real Estate Rule

Income properties near a Whole Foods are a safe bet, and other guides for investing.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
How to Make Money in Real Estate, Even If You're Not in the Real Estate Business
Finance

How to Make Money in Real Estate, Even If You're Not in the Real Estate Business

You can prosper in property regardless of what business you're in.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read
How to Buy Real Estate With No Money Down
Real Estate

How to Buy Real Estate With No Money Down

Actually, you can't but you can do it with other people's money.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers
Home buying

Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers

Some financial gurus say that a home is a liability, not an asset. But this landlord says they're wrong.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
6 Office Space Ideas for the Frugal Entrepreneur
Office Space

6 Office Space Ideas for the Frugal Entrepreneur

First off, thanks to the cloud, you may not need an office space at all.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
The 5 Types of Landlords Businesses Will Encounter
Real Estate

The 5 Types of Landlords Businesses Will Encounter

Working efficiently with each kind of owner requires a basic understanding of their preferences and priorities.
Justin Lee | 5 min read
How I Used Real Estate to Pay for My Newborn Daughter's College Education
Real Estate

How I Used Real Estate to Pay for My Newborn Daughter's College Education

What's even better, I bought this property for no money out of my own pocket.
Brandon Turner | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.