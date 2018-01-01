redmi
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Starts IPO in Hong Kong, Trading Begins From July 9
The smartphone maker is hoping to raise up to $6.1 billion and would offer 2.18 billion shares priced between HK$17 and HK$22 for its IPO.
