Entrepreneur India brings a guide of the best gadgets of 2019 that will leave a long-lasting impression on your loved ones

One thing that 2019 witnessed was amazing gadget innovations. From someone who is a gadget freak to someone who loves experimenting with the latest tech device, the market had something or the other for everyone.

It is also the time when we show our gratitude and love to our family, friends, and co-workers in the form of year-end gifts. So pick a gadget that will be loved by them. It can be as simple or as intricate as you want to be. We understand it can be a tough task to choose a gift, and especially when they are tech lovers. That is why Entrepreneur India brings a guide of the best gadgets of 2019 that will leave a long-lasting impression on your loved ones!

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

A classy headphone with superior sound quality and noise cancelation feature can be a perfect gift for the music lovers who are always on the move. A trendy but comfortable headphone can be their true companion. The latest addition to the audio specialist's iconic range that offers superior sound, a modern design aesthetic, cutting-edge technology with the precision of your studio-quality audio is Sennheiser's premium MOMENTUM-3 headphones. In addition to this, MOMENTUM-3 comes with exquisitely crafted bluetooth with three modes of active noise cancellation and transparent hearing functionality. So, hurry! Grab the deal.

Price: INR 34,990

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom

Capturing the perfect festive smiles is of utmost importance for everyone nowadays. The OPPO Reno10 x comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera and triple camera setup on the back, that includes a 48-megapixel f/1.7 Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens and 10x hybrid zoom will help you capture every special moment with perfection. The OPPO Reno10 x has a 4,065mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging so the fear of running out of battery at the perfect moment no more exists. Therefore, the OPPO Reno10 x becomes the perfect smartphone to gift.

Price INR: 39,990/-

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling

When it comes to quality, Sony is indeed a great player. However, it has never been a wireless type but breaking the thing Sony has come up with a Sony WF-1000XM3 model. Little hefty on your pocket, the device does promise great sound quality.

Sony is competing with a player like Beats, Sennheisers, Master & Dynamic and Bang & Olufsen. What makes this earpod a good pick are the features it comes with - active noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise.

Having used it on runs and light cardio, sweat doesn't bother it much. However, what only disappoints us is the fact that it isn't waterproof and sweatproof.

Price: INR 24,200

iPhone XR

If you are entering the world of iPhone, just blindly bet your money on iPhone XR. Buying an iPhone does mean shelling a lot more than an average phone. Even the basic iPhone models are expensive. Hence you have iPhone 8 and iPhone XR available at INR 35,999 and INR 44,900 respectively.

Well, none of the phones is cheap but the best to start with. If you can push your budget a bit then we recommend you to just pick iPhone 11.

Price: INR 65,900

Canon PIXMA G3010

Print, scan and copy everything in one device. The compact PIXMA G3010 is an amazing printer with an ink bottle that can print up to 700 pages making it a perfect pick. It also has a one-touch direct wireless connection that connects with a smartphone easily, making it quite efficient.

Price: INR 13,995

Amazfit GTR 47 Titanium and GTR 42 Glitter Edition

Keeping track of our health is the best way to stay fit and to maintain this regimen a smartwatch plays an important role. There are so many options available in the market to choose the best smartwatch that comes with amazing features.

Amazfit GRT 47 Titanium and GTR 42 Glitter edition from the house of Xiaomi are from those smart wearable options that come under the category of fashionable gadgets. These smartwatches have several features such as 24 days battery life and 1.39-inch AMOLED display.

The 42 version supports 12 days of battery life with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. In addition to this, these smartwatches feature accurate heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.

Price: INR 9,990 for Amazfit GTR 47 & INR 12,999 for GTR 42 Glitter Edition

SanDisk Dual Drive

Memories are precious and we often look for something that can preserve it.

SanDisk Dual Drive provides you the best technology. From storing to transferring this tiny device is quite powerful. The drive comes with new storage options of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Price: INR starting 499

XECH Wooden Bluetooth Speaker

A new year celebration is totally incomplete without a good piece of portable speaker. Whether you are hitting the road or having a house party Xech Wooden Speaker is something to look at. The elegant wooden touch makes it stand out between all your gadgets. With a battery life of 5 hours, this one has a powerful sound quality and bass feature. The USP of the device is lightweight which makes it easier to carry around.

Price: INR 1499

Versace Medusa Lock Icon

The ultimate timepiece accessory, Medusa Lock Icon features a distinctive lock element. Its two straps provide a new versatility: it can be worn on the wrist with a single strap for a simple, elegant look or with a double strap, revealing a refined, incisive touch of style. The case is finely decorated and surrounded by the Greca on the bezel and adorned by a Medusa on the case. The two-toned straps boast feminine, trendy hues. Round metal and Medusa studs on the second strap, reveal a rock'n'roll attitude.

Price: INR 1,40,000 + taxes

Huami Amazfit BiP Lite

When it comes to smartwatches, it is hard to leave out Amazfit. This brand has a wide range of smartwatches for every budget.

Amazfit BiP is one of their most well-designed and reasonable watches and comes with a battery life of around 45 days.

Price: INR 3,499

PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7X Mark III

If you're looking for a compact camera to carry with you on your next trip, Canon's powerhouse duo - PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7X Mark III is your go-to product. Both the latest models are packed with the latest technology and features. Popular among amateurs and hobbyists this is an amazing gadget for seamless photography and videography.

Price: INR INR 52, 995 for PowerShot G7X Mark III and INR 64 995 for PowerShot G5X Mark II

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro

Declared as the best mainstream phone, Xiaomi has its way to capture the market and rule it. Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are the best budget phones with premium features. If you want ultimate value without burning a hole in your pocket, pick any one of these blindly.

Features:

Redmi Note 8

48MP AI Quad camera with portrait, ultra-wide lens, macro lens, LED flash, AI support, beautify support | 13MP front camera with AI portrait mode

16.002 centimeters (6.3-inch) IPS LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio | 2.5D curved glass

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9 operating system with 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor

4000mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 32 hours and standby time of 540 hours | 18W fast charger

Redmi Note 8 Pro

64MP AI Quad rear camera with portrait, ultra-wide lens, macro lens, LED flash, AI support, beautify support | 20MP front camera

Performance: Smooth gaming experience with powerful Helio G90T gaming processor, Game turbo and Liquid cooling technology

16.58 centimeters (6.53-inch) Dot Notch HDR Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio | 2.5D curved glass

With Amazon Alexa built-in: Simply say "Alexa" to play music, hear the news, control your smart devices or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask - and Alexa will respond instantly

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9 operating system with 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor

4500mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 41 hours and standby time of 666 hours | 18W fast charger

Price: INR Starting 14,999 for Redmi Note 8 Pro and INR starting 9,999 for Redmi Note 8