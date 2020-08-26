Priyadarshini Patwa
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
Priyadarshini Patwa is the Former Features Editors of Entrepreneur India and hosted an Instagram show every Friday named ‘Lighten Up’, about people from different walks of life and talk about their work and beyond. She handled the lifestyle, features, technology, entertainment segments and was also responsible for the Digital Covers. Previously she has worked with MensXP, a Times of India entity and Deccan Chronicle.
She’s @Priyanka_Patwa on Twitter and @priyadarshinipatwa on Instagram.
Latest
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, New Details Surface
Here's what one should expect from the Apple's flagship models -iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
#4 Ways to Embrace Minimalism and Create Zen Office Space at Home
Minimalism isn't about ditching everything you love, its more about creating a zen place that reduces stress and brings productivity to your work
Part 2: #6 Lessons From Mahabharata That Will Reshape Your Life As an Entrepreneur
The epic Mahabharata consists of 18 adhyay and it gives us 18 life-changing lessons. Entrepreneur India's Mahabharata Lessons is a three-part series that will transform your personal and professional life
#7 Shows and Films to Watch This Weekend That Will Delight the True Cinephile in You
To have a fun-filled weekend for cinephile, Entrepreneur India has compiled the perfect list of must-watch films and shows for you to relish online
Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane Makes His Acting Debut With Influencer BeYouNick
Popular Influencer BeYouNick also announced one of its kind whopping 10 lakh rupees PubG match. In an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India, the content creator tells us all
Part 1: #6 Business Sutra and Dharmashastra Lessons From Mahabharata for Every Entrepreneur
The epic Mahabharata consists of 18 adhyay and it gives us 18 life-changing lessons. Entrepreneur India's Mahabharata lessons is a three-part series that will transform your personal and professional life
