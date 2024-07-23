As the SanjayLeela Bhansali-created web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made a huge contribution to the second quarter 2024 earnings of Netflix, the company highlighted the show that celebrates a true-blue Indian story

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While the second season of the web series is in the making, it is a proud moment for Indians to know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a show that captivated the global audience with its larger-than-life presentation and performance of an ensemble cast, contributed a great deal to the second quarter 2024 earnings of Netflix, according to the officials of the OTT platform.

In its Q2 2024 earnings call, Netflix announced that the series is Netflix India's biggest drama series to date, with 15 million views. The series ranked in the Global Top 10 TV (non-English) for four weeks consecutively in 43 countries and in India's Top 10 TV list for 11 weeks.

Talking about SLB during the company's Q2 2024 earnings call, Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO, said, "SLB is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India, and he took on this incredibly ambitious series and brought it to screen on Netflix, directed every episode, and it's our biggest drama series to date in India."

The story of the series revolves around the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heeramandi, located in Lahore. The story was set in the pre-independent era and shows how a group of courtesans, despite their internal conflict, stood strongly against the British Raj and contributed to the freedom movement in India.

The show stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hyderi, Sanjeeda Shiekh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, and Shekhar Suman, among others.

While Bhansali is known for having expertise in all facets of filmmaking, from visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops, among others, he launched his music label 'Bhansali Music' with Sakal Ban, the first song under the music label from his debut web show, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Released on May 1, the series is streaming on Netflix.