refrigeration
Coffee
GE Reveals a Fridge That Serves Up Piping Hot Coffee
Forget getting ice from your fridge. Check out this video of a refrigerator that uses Keurig K-cups to deliver your caffeine fix.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.