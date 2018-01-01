Regulation Reforms

These Cities Are the Most Business-Friendly
Cities

Meet the top 5 U.S. cities slicing regulatory burdens.
Grant Davis | 2 min read
Amazon Is the Latest to Get Approval to Fly Forward With New Drone Tests
Drones

Under some very specific guidelines, Federal regulators have given Amazon, along with insurance companies, permission to use small unmanned aircraft systems.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Democrats Introduce Legislation to Restore 'Open Internet' Rules
Technology

Bills introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate would bring back net neutrality laws.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Big Business Risks Alienating Small Business by Shunning Tea Party
Finance

Maintaining an alliance with small-business owners is in the best interests of big-business leaders. Instead, there is a fight brewing.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Regulators Keep Punishing Square for Doing Nothing Wrong
Technology

The mobile-payment processor has been fined by yet another state for operating without a money-transmission license though it doesn't actually transmit money.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
It's the Uncertainty, Stupid (Opinion)
Finance

Washington policy makers would like nothing more than for small business to boost hiring and investment. The best thing they could do is come to some agreement on the deficit and enact rules about all the laws they've passed.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Proposed Rules for Private-Stock Sale Advertising Delayed
Starting a Business

The Securities and Exchange Commission pushes back its release of proposed rules on advertising private stock sales.
Catherine Clifford
The Twisted Logic Behind the Regulatory Freeze for Jobs Act (Opinion)
Growth Strategies

To spur job creation, Congress is voting soon on a moratorium on regulation. Columnist Scott Shane says it's not the answer to our business problems.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
SEC to Miss JOBS Act Deadline
Finance

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro says it's more complicated than it seems to write the rules.
Catherine Clifford
Obama Elevates Head of the SBA
Starting a Business

The president raised the head of the Small Business Administration to a Cabinet-level position, and proposed streamlining the agency with five others.
Catherine Clifford
