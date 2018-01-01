Retail Center

6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
How Mobile Tech and Social Media Are Merging to Change the Shopping Experience
The near ubiquity of smartphones and the irresistible lure of social media are upending how retail is done, all over the world.
Oren Levy | 4 min read
Why It's Time for Retailers to Embrace Online Returns
Make sure you see a good return policy as a critical step, not an afterthought.
Chris Dunn | 6 min read
10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business
If you're opening a restaurant where five restaurants have failed, make sure you find out why.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
Palantir Buys Fancy That, an Indication that Brick-And-Mortar Shopping Is Increasingly a Digital Game
The acquisition is a bit of a departure from Palantir's focus on issues like national security and defense strategy but also a harbinger of how data analysis is changing the game for retailers.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Grab a Tissue: Apple's Latest Holiday Ad Is Another Tear Jerker.
Prepare thine eyes. Apple wants you to feel all the feels, hmmm, probably all the way to the checkout.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Abercrombie's Polarizing CEO Abruptly Retires
Mike Jeffries' lengthy reign has not been without its fair share of controversies.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How a 10-Minute Spot on QVC Turned This Woman Into a $100 Million Cosmetics Mogul
With a unique ability to weave visual backstories and touch untold masses, QVC can serve as a transformative vehicle for entrepreneurs.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
Pop-Up Shops Prep for Winter Sales Lift
It's that time of year (again).
Kate Rogers | 3 min read
How Retailers Can Compete With Amazon This Holiday Season, and Beyond
While many purchases are still made online, consumers still appreciate their local shops and the ability to discover items.
Jeff Fagel | 5 min read
