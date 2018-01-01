Retail Sales

This Software Company Wants to Help Retailers Compete Against Amazon
Pricing

This Software Company Wants to Help Retailers Compete Against Amazon

An engineer gives retailers a fighting chance in the online price wars.
Joe Lindsey | 3 min read
Could Hiring Snobby Salespeople Boost Your Sales?
Ready for Anything

Could Hiring Snobby Salespeople Boost Your Sales?

new luxury shopping study suggests customers are more likely to make a purchase when dealing with a rude sales associate.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook
Technology

GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook

GameStop lowered its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance after suffering declines in video-game sales during the holiday period.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Is Mass Customization the Future of Retail?
Growth Strategies

Is Mass Customization the Future of Retail?

Letting your customer into the design process can boost engagement – and profits.
Arlene Weintraub | 5 min read
'Supermarket Superstar' Mentor Serves Up 7 Tips for Product Development
Starting a Business

'Supermarket Superstar' Mentor Serves Up 7 Tips for Product Development

With clients like Starbucks, Yoplait and Betty Crocker, DINE marketing president Chris Cornyn offers up business advice for entrepreneurs -- foodies and all.
Ashley Lee | 5 min read
Crocodile Tears? Crocs Blames Earnings Drop on the Weather
Growth Strategies

Crocodile Tears? Crocs Blames Earnings Drop on the Weather

The colorful, rubber footwear company said cold weather contributed to plunging profits in the second quarter.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Modest Rise in Retail Sales Could Signal Slowdown in U.S. Economy
Growth Strategies

Modest Rise in Retail Sales Could Signal Slowdown in U.S. Economy

Retail sales rose less than expected in June, the latest sign of sluggish economic growth.
Lucia Mutikani | 4 min read
How to Get Mobile 'Showrooming' Shoppers to Buy More In-Store
Marketing

How to Get Mobile 'Showrooming' Shoppers to Buy More In-Store

What you can do to stop losing business to customers who browse your wares in-store but buy online from someone else.
Amy Gahran | 5 min read
Shoppers Spend $5.5 Billion on Small Business Saturday
Ready for Anything

Shoppers Spend $5.5 Billion on Small Business Saturday

Small-business owners say Black Friday and Cyber Monday did little for their bottom line, but Thanksgiving weekend sales still came in slightly better than expected.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
Website Makes Boutique Fashions Available Anywhere
Growth Strategies

Website Makes Boutique Fashions Available Anywhere

Shoptiques brings cutting-edge creations from brick-and-mortar boutiques online.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read
