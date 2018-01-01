Retail Sales
Ready for Anything
With No Website or Marketing Department, He Became a Millionaire Selling Potato Peelers on Park Avenue
Joe Andes was a master salesman of the old school. He made his fortune one $5 sale at a time, working on a busy Manhattan street corner.
Pricing
This Software Company Wants to Help Retailers Compete Against Amazon
An engineer gives retailers a fighting chance in the online price wars.
Could Hiring Snobby Salespeople Boost Your Sales?
new luxury shopping study suggests customers are more likely to make a purchase when dealing with a rude sales associate.
Technology
GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook
GameStop lowered its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance after suffering declines in video-game sales during the holiday period.
Growth Strategies
Is Mass Customization the Future of Retail?
Letting your customer into the design process can boost engagement – and profits.
Starting a Business
'Supermarket Superstar' Mentor Serves Up 7 Tips for Product Development
With clients like Starbucks, Yoplait and Betty Crocker, DINE marketing president Chris Cornyn offers up business advice for entrepreneurs -- foodies and all.
Growth Strategies
Crocodile Tears? Crocs Blames Earnings Drop on the Weather
The colorful, rubber footwear company said cold weather contributed to plunging profits in the second quarter.
Growth Strategies
Modest Rise in Retail Sales Could Signal Slowdown in U.S. Economy
Retail sales rose less than expected in June, the latest sign of sluggish economic growth.
Marketing
How to Get Mobile 'Showrooming' Shoppers to Buy More In-Store
What you can do to stop losing business to customers who browse your wares in-store but buy online from someone else.
Ready for Anything
Shoppers Spend $5.5 Billion on Small Business Saturday
Small-business owners say Black Friday and Cyber Monday did little for their bottom line, but Thanksgiving weekend sales still came in slightly better than expected.
Growth Strategies
Website Makes Boutique Fashions Available Anywhere
Shoptiques brings cutting-edge creations from brick-and-mortar boutiques online.