More From This Topic

Amazon Sues More Than 1,000 People Over Fake Reviews
Amazon

Amazon Sues More Than 1,000 People Over Fake Reviews

Some Fiverr users were allegedly paid to publish Amazon reviews.
Jon Fingas | 1 min read
How to Get Your Business on Amazon's New Home Services Platform
Service Business

How to Get Your Business on Amazon's New Home Services Platform

Amazon is giving small businesses a way to reach customers, but is looking for a particular set of criteria.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
5 Steps to Align Your Reward Process and Reach Your Company Goals
Goals

5 Steps to Align Your Reward Process and Reach Your Company Goals

Ambitious goals and transparency on progress radically improves engagement.
Kris Duggan | 4 min read
4 Cool-Headed Strategies for Responding to Negative Comments Online
Social Media Marketing

4 Cool-Headed Strategies for Responding to Negative Comments Online

These days, when a customer is upset with their experience, the first thing they do is announce their opinion on social media and web forums.
Terry Powell | 4 min read
Leverage Honest Reviews to Rack Up New Customers
Reviews

Leverage Honest Reviews to Rack Up New Customers

Candid feedback from past clients can prompt potential buyers to move forward with a purchase.
Karen Mishra | 3 min read
Right or Wrong, You're Not Going to Win the Argument With the Customer
Customer Service

Right or Wrong, You're Not Going to Win the Argument With the Customer

Your profits may take a hit, but it's usually better to just refund or credit a client who feels wronged.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
The 4 E's of Exceptional Entrepreneurship
Project Grow

The 4 E's of Exceptional Entrepreneurship

The hardest part about being an entrepreneur isn't coming up with the next genius idea, it's getting it out there.
Jeff Boss | 3 min read
French Court Sides With Business Owner Over Negative Online Review
Censorship

French Court Sides With Business Owner Over Negative Online Review

The decision creates a new crime of 'being too highly ranked' on a search engine, the blogger says.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Behind the Curtain of Yelp's Powerful Reviews
Yelp

Behind the Curtain of Yelp's Powerful Reviews

The website could bring in more customers, or scare them away. Can business owners do anything to fight back?
Leigh Held | 7 min read
Satisfy Customers With These 5 Pointers, Then Expect More Customers
Customer Service

Satisfy Customers With These 5 Pointers, Then Expect More Customers

In the age of social media, both positive and negative reviews can spread like wildfire.
Alex Bäcker | 4 min read
