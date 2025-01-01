Ring
Amazon Is Acquiring Bee, an AI Wearable Startup That Sells a $50 Listening Device
Bee's core product is a $50 wristband that resembles a Fitbit and listens to everything you say.
Ring Camera Owners Will Receive $5.6 Million in Payments After FTC-Amazon Settlement. Here's How Many Customers Are Eligible — And How They'll Get the Cash.
The payouts are a result of a June 2023 settlement with Amazon over privacy violation allegations against the camera company.
Fintech Platform RING Raises INR 100 Cr in Debt from Trifecta Capital
Utilising the Trifecta debt facility, the Mumbai-based OnEMi Technologies' consumer lending firm RING hopes to expand its balance sheet loan book and engage in on-lending.
Two Charged in Ring Camera Hacking Spree Used to 'Swat' Police
The Department of Justice said Monday that two men participated in a nationwide scheme to hack Ring security cameras, draw local police and harass them.