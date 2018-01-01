Rock stars

Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways
Sales

Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways

Use these lessons from some of the biggest acts in music to up your game with your clients.
Steve Jones | 4 min read
No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs
Lessons

No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs

What was thought of a case of rock star excess actually provides a powerful business lesson.
Steve Jones | 4 min read
Big Business Lessons From Three Rock 'n' Roll Legends
Project Grow

Big Business Lessons From Three Rock 'n' Roll Legends

Nearly every successful startup shares three common traits with music stars.
Steve Jones | 5 min read
The Secret Behind This Legendary Hollywood Hotel's 50-Year Run
Growth Strategies

The Secret Behind This Legendary Hollywood Hotel's 50-Year Run

The Sunset Marquis isn't just a place where entertainment icons stay and play--it's a Hollywood legend in its own right. Here's your all-access pass.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
A Roadie Business: Teaching Bus Drivers to the Stars
Growth Strategies

A Roadie Business: Teaching Bus Drivers to the Stars

A Nashville school trains people to get behind the wheel and shuttle rock entertainers to their next gig.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
